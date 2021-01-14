— Joan M., Tampa

Dear Readers: Here are new uses for old, expired credit cards:

● Use to scrape ice and snow from car windows.

● Use to cut hard cheeses.

● Use a couple as a shim under a wobbly table.

● Use as a garden marker. Paint first, then write the name of seeds planted in that row.

Dear Heloise: There is a new scam going around on the phone, whether you answer or not. They leave a message saying that if you recently used your card to make a purchase to just say "yes, I authorize that purchase," or words to that affect. This is just a blatant way to cheat honest people. If you didn't make a purchase, they tell you to call a certain number, which you should not do. Just hang up on this recording, no matter what is said. Most of us have used a debit or credit card recently, which is why they say a "plastic card." Don't let these scammers cheat you! Hang up on them.

— Harrison G., Detroit

Dear Heloise: I've considered hand sanitizer for my two cats' paws to keep them safe from covid-19. My husband says no, that it's dangerous for them. Is it really dangerous if they lick it off?

— Lana V., Fresno, Calif.

Lana V.: Do not use hand sanitizer on your furry feline friends. If they ingest it, they could get very sick. Your kitties will be fine if they are kept indoors, as cats should be, and fed a healthy diet — and use a clean potty pan.

Dear Heloise: No doubt many people have a hard time opening lids on bottles and jars. This is especially true of medicine bottles, which could be very dangerous for a senior like me. What can we do?

— Ginnie R., Dumas, Tex.

Ginnie R.: Tell your pharmacist that you want bottles for your medicine that are NOT child proof. You want the easiest bottle to open available. For other things, there are bottle openers on the market that are designed to open bottles and jars of various sizes. You can usually get one at a grocery store or a home store. Sometimes hardware stores carry them. They’re usually not expensive.

