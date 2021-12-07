Dear Heloise: I had a hard time getting my kids to eat more fruit and less junk food. Finally, my mother made a suggestion that worked wonders. She told me to take a banana and cut it up into bite-size pieces, then coat them in a thin layer of chocolate and freeze them on a sheet of wax paper. Now I let them have a few at a time as a snack. This worked so well that I started doing the same thing to apple slices, strawberries and dried pineapple slices. I make sure the chocolate is only one thin layer, and it gets them to eat fruit.