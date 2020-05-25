Dear Heloise: Simple question: What is a virus? How can it make us sick?

— Janet in Ohio

Janet in Ohio: With covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, spreading around the world, viruses have been in the news a lot this year, so yours is a good question. But the common cold and influenza, among many other illnesses, are also caused by viruses. Viruses are contagious (infectious) agents, sometimes called a pathogens. They are much smaller than bacteria and can spread rapidly.

A virus reproduces only inside the living cells of its host: a plant, animal or person. However, a virus can survive hours or even days off a host. That’s why it’s important to wipe down surfaces and to wash your hands often. This can lessen the chance of advancing a virus around your home.

Viruses can spread through sneezing, coughing and exposure to infected blood, among other ways. Let’s say an infected person sneezes on you, and you breathe in the virus. The virus can attach to your healthy cells in your lungs, reproduce and make you sick.

So, listen to the experts: Keep yourself and your home clean, and stay home if you are sick.

Dear Heloise: How can I save my frequently visited sites on my computer?

— Harris in Kentucky

Harris in Kentucky: It depends on the web browser you use. For Google Chrome and Firefox, you can save them to your “Bookmarks.” And for Safari, Windows Explorer and Microsoft Edge you can save them to your “Favorites” tab. Here you can store often-visited websites so you don’t have to keep searching for them through a web browser.

Dear Heloise: I finally have to speak out about the excessive use of the word "like." This word has taken on a nonproductive use: "Well, it was, like, so weird, like, you know?"

I tried to ignore it until I had a young co-worker who used the word excessively. I explained how that sounds in a professional setting. She was grateful because she didn't realize her excessive use and misuse of the word and how that came across to others.

Folks, keep it simple. Excessively using the word "like" when and where it is not intended lessens the importance of what you are saying.

— Beverly, Spokane, Wash.

Dear Heloise: I slip a newspaper sleeve over my hand when dispensing gasoline into my tank. It acts as a "glove," and then I can dispose of it.

— Mike in California

Dear Heloise: I use or make reference to my maiden name on my social media accounts. This makes it easier for high school and college friends to find me.

I can't tell you how many former female friends I don't recognize, and if a maiden name isn't there, I will never remember them!

— Joyce in Pennsylvania

