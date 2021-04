Instead of submerging foods in boiling oil to fry them, the air fryer “fries” foods with only a thin coating of oil that you apply.

About that oil: Proper prep is important. Pat foods (chicken, fish, veggies, potatoes, etc.) dry with paper towels. Brush just a tiny bit of oil evenly over food, and the food will brown evenly. Too much oil will result in a soggy product.

As you might deduce, cooking with the air fryer is a healthier way to go because of the smaller quantity of fats and oils. Foods come out crispy, with a lighter, fresh taste and, with accessories included with some air fryers, you may have the option to impart grill marks on foods.

Some air fryers even hold foods and keep them warm. Baking cookies and dehydrating fruits are other options the air fryer can perform. Read that owner’s manual.

Air fryers sell for from just under $100 to more than $200.

Dear Heloise: One of the best ways to start my day is simply to wake up and smile. It sets the tone for the whole day. Your readers should try it!

— Elise W. in Ohio

Dear Heloise: We bought an older home to renovate and found a brick in the toilet tank. What's that about?

— Kelsey R. in Minnesota

Kelsey R. in Minnesota: One word: displacement. Older toilets required tremendous amounts of water to operate — sometimes 3 to 5 gallons of water per flush, compared with just over 1 gallon per flush for newer toilets. Folks would put a brick in the toilet to fill in some of that space in the tank, and therefore needing less water.

With your renovation, are you replacing the toilets? If you keep the original toilet, you can keep the brick in there, but wrap it in a plastic bag. The brick can disintegrate and damage your pipes.

Dear Readers: Today is April 1, traditionally known as a fun and spunky day to pull innovative but harmless pranks on friends and family. Its origin is vague, but it began hundreds of years ago.

April Fools’ Day can elicit mixed emotions; some find the tricks silly and ridiculous. Others find humor and stress relief in a good laugh and an amusing practical joke.

