Dear Readers: Nuts are delicious and add so much crunch and flavor in cooking and baking. They can be pricey, though, so you don’t want them to spoil before you can use them. Keep nuts in their shells in a cool, dark space. That way, they won’t be exposed to light, air or moisture, which will make them spoil. Shelled nuts can last a lot longer, about a year, if they are stored in the freezer in a freezer-safe container.