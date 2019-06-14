Dear Heloise: I read your column in the New Hampshire Union Leader every day. I've never seen anything on skin tags. Do you have a solution for these annoying tags?

Muriel W., Pembroke, N.H.

Muriel W.: Yes, see a dermatologist and have them removed. At that time, your doctor also can examine any moles you have and make recommendations on what to do to avoid skin tags. Although people often talk about various homemade remedies for skin tags, you’re better off seeing a physician for safe removal.

Dear Heloise: How do I get rid of cat litter box odor? It's everywhere! I use air fresheners, open windows — nothing helps.

Mary C., Washington, D.C.

Mary C.: Empty out the litter, and fill the cat box with water. Add two cups of bleach, and let it sit for an hour. Then empty the box, and set it in the sun to dry. Before you put more fresh, clean litter in the box, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda in the box and then cover with the cat litter. Also, be sure you are emptying the box frequently, and use a litter that absorbs odor.

Dear Heloise: When I read about the family planning a trip to Alaska in a recreational vehicle, I was reminded of our RV trip with seven children, including a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. We traveled for five weeks cross-country to Montreal for Expo 67. We took breaks for chores — getting groceries, doing laundry, as well as swimming, exploring nature and sightseeing. It was the trip of a lifetime, and our children, now grown, still talk about it fondly.

Carol B., Upland, Calif.

Carol B.: Time spent together enjoying life and each other’s company is time well spent. Thanks for writing.

Dear Heloise: My wife and I recently stayed at a nice hotel in Florida, where they had valet parking. While we were out to dinner, I managed to lose my valet parking ticket. Thankfully, I had taken a picture of it with my cellphone, and that helped the valet locate my car. Otherwise, I'd have waited a long time before they finally found my vehicle.

Vernon G., Holland, Mich.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.