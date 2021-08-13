— Isiah B., Suncook, N.H.
Isiah B.: I’ve always poured about a cup and a half of water, with a little vinegar, in a bowl or measuring cup, placed it inside of the microwave and heated the microwave on high or even medium heat for about one minute. Then I wipe down the inside of the microwave. Either of our methods work well.
Dear Heloise: I had a pamphlet of ideas for uses of baking soda, but it has disappeared! I think my daughter might have taken it when she moved to her own place. How can I get this useful pamphlet again? It had so many great ideas for uses with baking soda, but I don't remember all of them, and I miss the recipes, especially for the pumpkin bread. How can I get another pamphlet?
— Courtney L., Butte, Mont.
Courtney L.: You can order a new “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes” pamphlet. Just go to Heloise.com, or send $5, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
This pamphlet is a must-have for anyone who enjoys saving time and money.
Dear Heloise: I hate breakfast. I simply cannot work up an appetite in the morning, and yet all I ever hear is how important breakfast is. To me, a cup of coffee is enough. However, by midmorning I'm hungry and usually end up munching on junk food. Any hint on how to combat this habit?
— Brianna, Dallas
Brianna: If you’re not hungry in the morning but have time to have a cup of coffee, try adding just one piece of toast or a piece of fruit. Since you know your body gets hungry midmorning, pack something you can take with you, such as an apple or a packet of raisins and nuts instead of a pastry or a candy bar. You’ll be eating healthy and satisfying your hunger.
Dear Heloise: I found that using pretty, lightweight dish towels is far more effective than napkins. I found some very attractive ones in a dollar store and used them for our last summer barbecue and again at a family gathering. They're larger than napkins, and I found they are more absorbent, too. Everyone liked them better than a napkin that hardly covers a person's lap.
— June H., Anderson, S.C.
Dear Heloise: Do you have a pamphlet on dieting? I need to lose about 40 pounds.
— Helen G., Jonesboro, Ark.
Helen G.: No I don’t have a pamphlet on that subject. But if you are serious about weight loss, I hope you’ll see a doctor who can help you shed those extra pounds.
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate