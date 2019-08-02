Dear Readers: It’s hurricane season, when the potential for lots of rain and flood damage amps up for many parts of the country. Do you have enough insurance coverage? You may need an additional policy.

The typical homeowners policy does not cover “damage from rising water” (flooding). Even if you live well inland, you can still incur destruction of your property from heavy hurricane rains.

A flood insurance policy must be purchased 30 days before coverage begins, with only a few exceptions.

Check out the National Flood Insurance Program at floodsmart.gov, or you can call 800-427-4661 to speak to a representative.

P.S. Wind damage may or may not be covered by your homeowners policy. If you rent, your renters policy probably does not cover flooding or wind damage from hurricanes. Read it over.

Dear Readers: Bike lanes have become popular. They are designed to allow bicycle riders, folks who want to “go green” to benefit the environment and those who want to get some exercise a safer route to their destination without riding on the sidewalk.

A bike lane must be marked with a stencil of a bike rider, and the minimum width is 5 feet. On state roadways, the minimum width is 6½ feet.

State laws vary, but motorcycles are typically NOT allowed in a bike lane. Motorized wheelchairs usually are allowed. Visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website (nhtsa.gov) for more information.

P.S. Safety is top priority — wear a helmet.

Dear Heloise: Can you tell me who I can contact to see if an organization is real? I get so much junk mail and can never be sure if it is a scam. Thank you.

Faye, via email

Faye: Be proactive about contacting a company or organization. Find its phone number, website and email. If something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t.

Dear Heloise: At a local restaurant, they offer what's called an "angel shot." If a patron is having trouble with a date or needs help in any way, the person can ask the server for an angel shot.

That way, the server will know there's a problem. If the patron asks for an angel shot "neat," the patron is asking for an escort to his or her car; "on the rocks" means the patron is wanting a cab or ride-share service called; and "with lime"? They call the police.

This is a method to handle problems discreetly without alarming other guests.

R.T. in Florida

Dear Heloise: We read your column every day in the (Colorado Springs) Gazette. I want to share this hint with you: I run a lint roller across my carpet for a quick cleanup without getting out the vacuum cleaner. I also use the lint roller to "brush" my dogs. It picks up all the hair, and my dogs love it!

Faye L., Colorado Springs

Dear Heloise: Instead of bookmarks, I use paper clips, which allows several to be used, and they won't fall out. Oft-used books may require clear tape to strengthen the paper.

Paul W., via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.