When I see a steak or any meat that’s bleeding on my plate or raw in the center, I lose my appetite. I think of all the bacteria and blood, and I just gag. That’s me. Some people may argue that “well done” ruins a steak, but I don’t care. It’s how like my steak done, and I resent a waiter telling me I don’t know what I’m talking about when I ask for well done.
— Sarah S., Anaheim, Calif.
Dear Readers: Here are things to pack for a road trip (long or short):
● Emergency road kit with flares, can of tire inflater, etc.
● Mini first aid kit
● A towel or old blanket
● Maps
● Umbrella in glove compartment
● Additional water (reuse a large plastic milk container)
Dear Heloise: When we are invited to a dinner party, I like to bring a hostess gift. If I choose to bring flowers, I have a selection of vases at home that I have previously purchased from Goodwill or a similar store at a very reasonable price. I can then present a nice bouquet of flowers trimmed and ready for display, saving the hostess from having to deal with one more thing.
— Melissa J., Hunting Beach, Calif.
Dear Heloise: The plastic shopping bags we get at stores can be reused for other trips or to carry various items; however, they need to be cleaned. Those bags pick up germs, so I fill up the kitchen sink with soapy water and take the plastic bags, put them in the soapy water and let them soak. I sort of swish them around, then rinse them and hang them on the line to dry.
— Karen M., Lawton, Okla.
Dear Heloise: I always keep a backup supply of most foods. That way, I hardly ever run out of anything.
I like to arrange flowers, so I bought a plastic sheet at the fabric store. I place it over the washer whenever I want to arrange flowers. It keeps debris out of the washer and protects the finish.
I hung up hooks in the garage and use them to hang my rotating collection of wreaths.
— Christine V., Salem, Ore.
