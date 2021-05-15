Last week my husband and I went out to dinner to celebrate our anniversary, and they brought me a steak that was almost raw. I ordered well done, but a steak bleeding on my plate is NOT well done. I asked them to take it back to the kitchen and cook it, which the waiter did, but it came back in nearly the same condition. My husband asked to speak with the manager and asked why they couldn’t just cook the steak. The manager said it was cooked. We left shortly after that.