Dear Heloise: Want to remove the core of a head of lettuce quickly? Hold the lettuce in both hands with the core side down. Give the head of lettuce one or two hard raps on a solid surface, such as a countertop. Turn the lettuce over and remove the core. No mess and no knife to clean.

— Shelley in Maryland

Dear Readers: Here are some interesting avocado facts:

● Do you know that avocados were once called “alligator pears”? Probably because of their bumpy, rough skin.

● Experts say that leaving the pit in an avocado does not prevent discoloration. Air is the enemy. To prevent the fruit from turning brown, sprinkle with either lime or lemon juice and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Dear Heloise: My husband and I are in disagreement over what we cannot put down our garbage disposal. I say stringy vegetables like celery should go in the trash, and he believes it's okay if they go in the garbage disposal. Who's right?

— Patty in Louisiana

Patty in Louisiana: You win this one! Not only should celery not go in the disposal, but neither should asparagus, artichokes, corn husks or other stringy vegetables. Also, no shells from oysters, clams or shrimp, large fruit pits, glass, metal, china or plastic, and no grease or commercial drain cleaners.

Dear Heloise: Please reprint your matzo ball soup recipe. My family loved it, but I've lost the recipe.

— Rebecca in New York

Rebecca in New York: Here it is! You’ll need:

● 2 eggs

● 1 cup boiling water

● 2 tablespoons shortening (chicken fat is preferred for its flavor)

● Salt and pepper to taste

● 1 cup matzo meal

Beat eggs lightly. Add water, shortening, salt and pepper. Mix in matzo meal. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Shape into balls and drop in a large pot of boiling water. Keep your hands moist while forming the balls to prevent the dough from sticking to your hands. Cover the pot and boil for about 20 minutes. Do not uncover the pot during this time. The balls will have puffed up while boiling. Remove them from the water and put them into chicken soup.

If you like a nice, warm, tasty soup, you’ll enjoy my “Heloise’s Spectacular Soups.” To receive a copy, go to www.Heloise.com, or send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Soups, PO Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

FYI: To get semisolid soup to slide easily out of the can, first shake the can, then put a small puncture in the bottom. When you open the top the contents will slide right out.

Dear Heloise: Hate fumbling with coffee filters and measuring in the early morning? Separate a month's worth of coffee filters and pre-measure the coffee into each filter. Then nest them together and store them in a sealed plastic container.

— Robert in Texas.

Dear Heloise: My kitchen is a mess, and it just seems overwhelming to clean it. Where do I start!?

— Lorraine in Wyoming

Lorraine in Wyoming: On the first day start with your kitchen junk drawer(s). Toss out or donate extra or unusable items. The next day, select another place to clean in your kitchen, and each day after pick a new area to clean. You don’t have to do it all at once.

