Dear Readers: Are you or anyone in your family experiencing hearing loss? Is communicating on the telephone difficult, if not impossible? Take heart — there’s a fix: the captioned telephone.
You can read the text of everything the caller is saying on a bright screen. You might find these telephones at little or no cost to you. Look for them online, or ask your telephone service provider.
Dear Readers: Well, summer flew by, and now it’s time for back to school, and hopefully back to a sense of normalcy. Got your student ID card? You can use your student ID to rack up the savings. Restaurants, athletic stores, movie theaters and a multitude of online retailers offer student discounts.
But the hitch? You might have to inquire about discounts. They aren’t necessarily advertised. Don’t be afraid to ask. The money is there for you to save.
And teachers, you’re in this too! Take advantage of discounts for books, travel, rental cars and more.
Dear Heloise: I was in the market for furniture. At the store, the salesperson offered me the floor models of the couch and love seat that I wanted — for a savings of $300! It's something to consider.
— Marie H., via email
Maria H.: The store may have the ability to steam clean the furniture. Inquire about that.
Dear Heloise: I no longer use the term "makeup." I'm not "making up" for anything; I am enhancing my own beauty. Enhancements.
— Heather O. in Texas
Dear Heloise: Let your readers be aware: When an 18-wheeler is turning right from, say, an access road into a driveway, he will need to turn from the middle lane, not the right lane.
Do not get stuck in the right lane when the truck is turning. It can get dangerous.
— Mike W., via email
Dear Readers: Here is a new trend from Sweden: plogging. This is picking up litter and debris on the road while jogging! It’s good for you and good for the environment.
Dear Heloise: I will leave you with wise words my father taught me: Money screams; wealth whispers.
— John G. in Connecticut
