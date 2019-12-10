Dear Heloise: My neighbor told me about an easy way to make dumplings, which she said came from your column. Take canned homestyle or buttermilk biscuits and cut them into quarters. Then just drop them in hot broth. Now, how easy is that? It was a real timesaver and tasted delicious. Thanks, Heloise!

Dawn C., Hattiesburg, Miss.

Dawn C.: Thanks for your delightful letter! You also can cut the raw dough in half and drop the pieces in hot oil to make sopaipillas. Add a light dusting of sugar and cinnamon, and you have a nice change of pace for your coffee break.

Dear Heloise: I had dinner at a friend's house yesterday, and they served coleslaw, which they said was your recipe. Please reprint that recipe for me and others who love coleslaw.

Frances S., Findlay, Ohio

Frances S.: This is a terrific recipe when you want something tasty for a side dish at lunch or dinner. You’ll need:

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons vinegar, lime juice or lemon juice

½ teaspoon prepared mustard

¼ teaspoon celery salt

2 teaspoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of paprika

1 head cabbage (about 2 pounds), shredded

Mix oil with vinegar or lime or lemon juice in a bowl. Add prepared mustard, celery salt, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and paprika. Mix well. Pour the mixture over the shredded cabbage; toss and refrigerate.

This easy recipe is one of several in my pamphlet Heloise’s Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More. You also will find cleaning and deodorizing hints that are easy, safe and economical to use. To get a copy, send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. FYI: Make this coleslaw recipe a day in advance so the flavors have a chance to blend for the best taste.

Dear Heloise: I live alone, and I don't drink milk, but occasionally a recipe will call for it. So, I freeze milk in an ice cube tray, and after it's solid, I take the cubes out and place them in a freezer-safe bag, then store them in my freezer. When I need milk, I microwave the cubes in a glass measuring cup, using only as many as needed.

Molly-Mae, Bainbridge, Ind.

Dear Heloise: My husband buys half of a cow in the fall every year, which is then processed, and we package it ourselves. Instead of huge portions of meat, we package it by the amount we'll need for our family. This way, there's never too much or too little. We label the packages and place them in the freezer. This method is cost-effective and waste-free, and if we're snowed in for a few days, we'll be just fine where food is concerned.

Nicole in Montana

