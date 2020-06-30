Dear Readers: Many of us love vintage items and going to garage sales to find treasures, but there are some items that may not be a bargain. Here are some that are probably best to avoid:

● Painted items — this is especially true for older things that may have lead in the paint.

● Vintage toys — unless they are strictly for display and not to be given to a child. They can be a safety hazard or contain bacteria.

● Mattresses — it’s difficult to sanitize a mattress and it will more than likely contain skin cells, dirt and possibly insects.

● Bedding (sheets and comforters) — items that are also hard to sanitize.

● Beauty products — even if sealed they may have lost their moisture and effectiveness.

● Car seats and cribs — these can be unsafe, so check for any product recalls.

Dear Heloise: Lottery scammers are on the prowl for unsuspecting victims. They will try to convince you that the odds are better for playing other state or foreign lotteries. They will ask you for your credit card number or bank account information or ask that the money be wired to them. It's illegal to mail or call to play lotteries across state lines or national borders.

Don't fall for these scams. To be safe, play your own state's lottery.

— Harrison in Ohio

Dear Heloise: This is for the woman who said her husband does a sloppy job of vacuuming their home. Buy one of those automatic vacuums that run by themselves. You won't believe how it cleans your floors. And you don't have to push it. It even goes under beds.

— Marianne A., Metairie, La.

Marianne A.: They can be a real time- and energy-saver, and from what I see on the Internet, cats are especially fond of taking a ride on them!

Dear Heloise: Like so many people today, I work sitting at a computer. By the time I get up, my whole body is stiff and it's hard to walk. The problem is that I get so involved with what I'm working on that I forget about everything else. By the end of the day, I'm tired and really achy all over. Any hints for this achy office worker?

— Corrine in Oklahoma

Corrine in Oklahoma: This is a common problem that most of us have experienced. First, put an hour glass or some type of alarm on your desk to remind you that every hour you need to get up out of your chair and walk around for a bit to get the blood circulating in your legs. While you’re up, stretch your neck, back and shoulder muscles. Also, drink water all day long to help alleviate muscle stiffness. Most of us don’t drink nearly enough.

