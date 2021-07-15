Michael R.: Not all people who need handicapped-accessible parking have visible health problems. Some have COPD, heart-related problems or a number of other ailments that make walking difficult. However, the one thing anyone who parks in these designated spaces needs is an official sticker or plastic card on their windshield or hanging from their mirror to show that they are authorized to use the spaces. You can apply online, but a doctor must sign the application in most states before it’s mailed off. Some states have very strict guidelines and stiff fines for those who ignore this important step. If you see people illegally parked in a handicapped-accessible zone, you can do the following: Write down the license number and make of the car. Notify the police or find a security guard. You also can complain online at HandicappedFraud.org (myparkingsign.com/handicapped-fraud) or inform the Department of Motor Vehicles.