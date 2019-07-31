Dear Heloise: I've wondered about this for years, and it came up again this morning: Is it all right to wash the dish towels with underwear? The water is hot, and we use good detergent and dry the clothes in a dryer on the "hot" setting.

Someone wrote to a TV person and asked that question, and that person said, "If it's washed, it's washed." What do you think?

Hollie in Ohio

Hollie in Ohio: I have to agree. Most people wash all their lights together and all their darks together, no matter what the item happens to be. You’re washing items to get them clean, not to sterilize them, so go ahead and wash those items together, or you can include your dish towels in the load with your bath towels.

Dear Heloise: Thieves never rest. As soon as you receive your credit card statement, check it over very carefully. Do you see a charge that you didn't make? Something you don't recall purchasing? Thieves usually start out by buying something small, such as a $5 toy or anything that is a small price and goes undetected. Then they go for bigger purchases, such as auto repairs or furniture.

If you see a purchase of any amount on your credit card statement that's questionable, call your bank or the credit card company (the number is usually on the statement) and report this immediately. That puts the bank and credit card company on alert so they can track the thief and clear your credit card of the responsibility of payment.

Robert K. in Dallas

Dear Heloise: Hundreds of people a year die of carbon monoxide poisoning, most of which is preventable. Since this gas is colorless and has no odor, it goes undetected from household items such as gas fireplaces, furnaces that run on oil, generators and appliances that use gas, like a hot water heater or a gas stove. The symptoms include a feeling of weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, breathing difficulties and mental confusion. Left untreated, carbon monoxide can cause brain damage and death.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, purchase a carbon monoxide detector, usually found in a hardware store or home store. Battery-operated or plugged into an outlet, it may save your life. While you're at it, get one for an elderly person, too.

William and Roxanne, Spokane, Wash.

Dear Heloise: I have this long wand to which a soap-infused scrubbing pad is attached to clean my toilet. After use, you just push a small lever and the pad can be ejected into the trash. I recently bought a second wand, and I use it with the soap scrubbers to scrub my bathtub. I can't bend over my tub as I did when I was younger, and this works like a charm. To tell them apart, I painted the bathtub wand with a wide ring of red nail polish.

Norha in Michigan

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.