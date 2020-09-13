* Stock and bond certificates — most of these are done online nowadays, but you might have some embossed papers that are collectible.

* Social Security card — this falling into the wrong hands can be an identity-stealing nightmare. Commit your number to memory first.

* Collectibles, personal papers (diaries, old letters, notes, etc.) and family photos

* Jewelry, silverware, stamp and coin collections

Dear Heloise: I've discovered an app on my phone that provides an Internet television streaming service. It's free, and that's way better than paying for expensive cable.

— Greta W. in California

Greta W. in California: If you don’t mind a small screen, it’s a great way to save some money. For our cable users, figure out which channels are important for you (news, weather, shopping, etc.), and then pare down your cable channels to lower that bill.

Dear Heloise: What's the difference between a resume and curriculum vitae?

— Jennifer W. in Indiana

Jennifer W. in Indiana: The difference is in the details. A resume is a BRIEF summary of your work history and education. A curriculum vitae (CV) delves deeper — a COMPLETE listing of all jobs, work experiences and any works you might have had published (important for entry into graduate school and doctoral programs).

On a CV, you may include your date of birth, nationality, marital status and if you have any children. It is more in-depth and not meant for the general public to see. Whereas, your resume could be posted online.

In the hiring or vetting process, the employer may first ask for a resume, then grant you an interview, then request a curriculum vitae.

CV’s work well if you are applying for a scholarship, too.

Dear Readers: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa … all coming up. Start shopping now. Look for deals and bargains both online and in stores; deals are out there. Pace yourself, and your wallet will thank you!

Dear Heloise: While struggling with the wax paper roll recently (it slips out of the box every time I use it), I suddenly remembered that there is an easy solution for keeping the roll in place, and it's right there on the box. There is a tab at either end of the box that you can push in that holds the roll, preventing it from coming out of the box.

— Samantha, via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.