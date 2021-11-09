Dear Heloise: I am a recent widower. I am used to buying larger sizes of products for economic reasons. I like ice cream and usually buy the half-gallon size. The trouble is that I don't seem to eat it fast enough, and it may sit in the freezer for an extended period of time. Sometimes ice cream develops a funny flavor or taste over time.
My solution is to place a clear plastic film over the container after opening, then replace the lid. This seems to keep the flavor fresh for long periods. I also keep an open box of baking soda in the freezer to keep the inside fresh.
— Michael F., Long Beach, Calif.
Dear Heloise: I almost fell on the ice one night as I was leaving work. I took an empty grated-cheese container and put table salt in it. Then I put it in my car in the cup holder, so I can spread it outside my car before I go into work or go shopping. I use table salt rather than sidewalk salt.
When I go out to eat, I take a plastic container to bring home the food I don't eat. No more recycling containers from diners.
I add ¼ to ½ cup baking soda to my dishwashing water when I have greasy dishes, because it cuts the grease.
When I put leftovers in my refrigerator, I put the date I cooked them on the container, so I will use them before they go bad.
— Louise C., Troy, Ohio
Dear Heloise: Occasionally, I lose an earring if the back part that holds in the earring comes off. I started poking them into the bulletin board above my desk. Finally, I started to use them to hold notes on the bulletin board. I found two of the missing earrings, and thankfully, I had their match on my bulletin board.
— Casey P., Pierre, S.D.
Dear Heloise: I recently had new wood floors installed in my home, and the workers gave me some very valuable hints on how to keep it looking good for a long time. I thought I'd pass these along to your readers:
●Never use anything except cleaners designed for wood floors, especially vinegar, because it can strip the shine and dry out the wood.
●Be careful about wearing high heels on wood floors, because this can cause pitting and dents.
●Clean up spills immediately.
●Always have rugs in high-traffic areas.
●Don't push furniture around. Pick it up to move it.
●A daily dry dust mop on busy areas helps pick up dirt, which could otherwise cause scratches.
— Ella G., Perry, Iowa
