Dear Heloise: I realized one day that I had a huge number of paperback books lying around (about 55) that I'd bought and read over the past few years, but all were in excellent condition. I was going to throw them out when my neighbor suggested I call nursing homes or hospitals to see if they would like to have them for their patients. A couple of nursing homes were so excited about the books that they offered to send someone out to the house to collect them! There are so many places that welcome reading material — hospices, hospitals, schools and nursing homes, to name a few.