Lowell and Francine M.: I agree! This planet is covered in plastic garbage. I advocate recycling and reusing items all the time, but we, as a nation, are drowning in plastic. It needs to stop. I urge you to write to your congressmen and women and ask for their help in eliminating or limiting plastic usage. We are the custodians of this planet, and it’s up to each of us to take better care of our world.