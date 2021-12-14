Dear Readers: If bowls have been stacked on a shelf for a time and are stuck together, here’s how to unstick them without causing damage. Take the stack and put it in the sink. Fill the top bowl with ice and tap water, and let sit for a couple of minutes to cool and to contract the bowl. Put the lower bowl in warm to hot water. The heat will expand the bowl. Then gently try to pull them apart. If they still won’t separate, pour a bit of vegetable oil between and around the edges of the top and bottom bowls. It will seep down between them, and they should separate more easily.