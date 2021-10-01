Do set up your sale the day before you open and put things on tables where they can be seen. Nothing is more frustrating than arriving at a sale only to see tons of boxes being unloaded or a box of merchandise sitting on the ground for you to paw through. Some of us just can't get down there and shop! Loved your mother's column and love yours, too. We're never too old to learn a new trick! Keep up the good work.
— Gloria Gauntt, Waco, Tex.
Dear Heloise: Some municipalities require a permit for a garage sale. Some Homeowners association's prohibit or limit them. And some neighborhoods sponsor community garage sales.
— Nancy Cross, via email
Nancy Cross: Yes, that is correct. Always check with local authorities to find out the rules and regulations for garage sales in your city.
Dear Heloise: I have always used nonsudsy ammonia in water to wash windows, and then dry them with crumpled newspaper. Since printed newspapers are becoming a thing of the past, what do you suggest to use for drying windows? Thank you.
— A Longtime Faithful Reader
Longtime Faithful Reader: Today microfiber cloths have become indispensable cleaning tools, and you can find them at big-box stores. Just dampen the microfiber cloth to wipe the surface clean. And to dry, use a dry microfiber cloth. These cloths can be washed and reused.
Dear Heloise: When I have to disassemble something for repair, I use an old plastic ice cube tray to store the screws and small parts. As I am disassembling the item, I put each set of screws in one ice cube bin, and then the next set in the next bin. When I am reassembling the item, I don't have to think about which screws go where, and they don't get mixed up.
— Greg Tenhundfeld, Baton Rouge, La.
Greg Tenhundfeld: Love this hint because you are finding another use for a household item.
Dear Heloise: I would like to comment about the bride with the father-stepfather dilemma regarding who should walk her down the aisle. My daughter came up with a brilliant solution. She asked her father to walk her halfway down the aisle and her stepfather to walk her the second half. The handoff was so nice with stepfather standing to the side and father stepped to the other side.
Sergeant Friday is known as "the Mayor" in his New Hampshire neighborhood.
Sergeant Friday is known as "the Mayor" in his New Hampshire neighborhood.
My daughter said the first part of her life was represented by her father and the current part of her life represented by the stepfather, who has been part of her life for almost 20 years. No hurt feelings, and the surprised wedding guests found it rather charming.
— Cheryl Liford, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Dear Heloise: This is Sergeant Friday, a.k.a. Sarge. He was a rescue, and he loves everyone! Because he routinely visits many of our neighbors, they have nicknamed him "the Mayor." In fact, we have met most of our neighbors because of him.
— Nancy Zahornasky, Londonderry, N.H.
