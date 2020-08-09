Dear Readers: I love to find unique gift wrapping. Here are a few suggestions on what you can use:

* Deflated foil party balloons.

* An old map.

* Aluminum foil, shiny side out, covered by a sheet of colored plastic wrap.

* White wrapping paper can be personalized with stencils, colored markers, crayons or stickers.

Dear Heloise: I've found a delicious way to make French toast. I take a little chocolate syrup and mix it with the egg coating. Before serving, I mix a little chocolate into the maple syrup and drizzle it over the top. Sometimes, instead of adding chocolate, I add some vanilla to the batter for a change of pace.

— Betty in New York

Dear Heloise: I had an old dresser that was handmade by my great-grandfather. It had been passed down in the family and is very special to me. The dresser was in great shape, but the top had been battered, stained and scratched over time. I was going to refinish it, but my husband had another suggestion. He had a piece of marble cut to fit perfectly over the top of the dresser. Not only is it attractive to the eye, it's easy to clean and gives the dresser a more expensive look.

— Addie in New Hampshire

Addie in New Hampshire: What a wonderful way to bring new life to a treasured piece of family history. Well worth the expense of the marble.

Dear Heloise: My family and I recently moved into our new home, and I wanted to share a hint that might make the experience a little more bearable for anyone who has to pack up their belongings. I put the bedsheets, pillowcases, blanket, towel and washcloth for each family member in the drawers of the dresser. When we were finally done moving everything, we knew exactly where to find what we would need for our first night. This is especially helpful when moving day lasts into the evening hours and everyone is exhausted.

— Laura in Montana

Laura in Montana: Thanks for sharing. Moving day is never easy, and it can be so frustrating trying to find what you need when you can finally relax at the end of the move.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.