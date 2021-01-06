It will probably take two socks to cover the bottom completely. It really helps to keep cold air out and cool air in during the summertime! I'm curious to know some of your readers' hints to help save energy and keep their homes warm in this, the chilliest time of the year!

— Brenda S. in California

Readers, what say you? Email Heloise@Heloise.com!

Dear Heloise: I keep a tub of baby wipes in each room of my home. A baby wipe is perfect to grab to clean up small spills, because they are mild and safe. I'm teaching my kids to pick up after themselves, too!

— Hilary T. in Connecticut

Dear Heloise: I rinse and pat dry my lettuce; the dressing will have something to cling to. On a wet surface, it just slides off.

— Jenna D. in Florida

Dear Readers: Since the weather outside in most areas is chilly and gray, let’s talk about houseplants that are easy to care for, courtesy of Good Housekeeping magazine:

Devil’s ivy, a.k.a. the pothos plant, will climb all over, and it can tolerate being overwatered and under-watered.

Spider plants emit little offshoots, or “babies,” that can be planted again. Lots of sunlight is required and weekly watering.

The aloe vera plant requires low light and watering only every other week.

Philodendron? It translates to “love tree.” Minimal watering is best for this plant.

Christmas cactus ... if you’re wanting complete ease, any cactus plant will work for you. The Christmas cactus has lovely, bright blooms.

Dear Heloise: My friend is a new mom, and she had the most ingenious way of making baby food when out at a restaurant, or I suppose at home, too.

She uses a dedicated garlic press to squeeze through green beans and carrots, and Baby Henry can eat them! I love it!

— Bennie T. in Oregon

Bennie T. in Oregon: Sounds really good! Check with your pediatrician to make sure this is a go, and also ask the server. Sometimes restaurant veggies are cooked with heavy sauces and spices that could upset a baby’s tummy.

Dear Heloise: My friend passed away recently, and she had requested cremation. I was able to ask the funeral director, with the family's permission, for a lock of her hair. It was presented in a clear glass tube, inside of a small wooden box. I will always cherish it, as I did our friendship.

— Deborah L. in Texas

Deborah L. in Texas: Such a lovely remembrance. Always get permission from the family and the funeral home. I don’t imagine it would be a problem.

