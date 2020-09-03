Symptoms that your dog has been poisoned include vomiting, diarrhea, a rash, hives, trouble breathing, drooling and no appetite. Severe cases can cause seizures and possibly death.

Your best bet is to keep out of the water if you see these algal blooms. If your dog does get wet, rinse him thoroughly with bottled water or a hose while wearing gloves.

Dear Readers: Patricia M. sent a picture of her sweet, smiling, 7-pound, 13-year-old Chihuahua, Oliver, lying on the patio.

Oliver has scoliosis and was going to be put to sleep because something happened to his owner. Patricia saw his picture online and ran to the animal shelter just in time. Patricia wants to give him all the love she can for the rest of his life.

To see our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."

Dear Heloise: I never buy old cookware at garage sales. It can have deep scratches and the coating can flake off and chemicals can leach out — not healthy or safe.

— Janet R. in Ohio

Janet R. in Ohio: You’re right. Here are some other items to not buy at a garage sale: helmets, bathing suits, car seats, mattresses, cribs, shoes, stuffed animals, hats or anything that comes in close contact with the body.

Dear Heloise: I've rescued and adopted many dogs over the years. The biggest challenge I've had is socializing a scared, possibly formerly abused, never-trained dog.

This method works well: I sit in the room with the dog. I may have a ball or squeaky toy, but the key is, as hard as it is, I ignore the dog — no eye contact and no distractions, like TV or other pets.

Soon enough, and on the dog's own schedule, he will drop his defenses. He'll realize he is in a safe place. He will want my attention. He may come over and nudge my hand or rub against my leg. Then I'll look at him, pet him and play with him.

This may take several sessions, but be patient; it will be worth it.

— Sarah R. in Ohio

Sarah R. in Ohio: You’re right. Dogs are social animals, and they want to be with us, as long as they feel safe.

