Hope you can use this tip in your column.

— Linda C., Oxford, Ohio

Linda C.: That’s a very organized way to bake and to make certain nothing is left out. Thanks for your wonderful hint.

Dear Heloise: How can I deodorize/sanitize my wooden cutting board? It reeks of onions. Do I just toss it?

— A Reader, via email

Reader: Hot, soapy water is your best friend when cleaning cutting boards. Wash each time you use it, rinse, air-dry and finish drying with paper toweling, since dish towels may have some germs. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to sanitize, use 1 tablespoon of unscented chlorine bleach in a gallon of water. Carefully pour the mixture over the board and let it sit for several minutes. Rinse and dry with paper towels if you need to.

An eco-friendly way to remove odors and clean one, especially wood? Sprinkle with plain old salt and rub with half a lemon, lime, grapefruit or orange. Wash with hot, soapy water, rinse and dry.

Here’s a hint from the USDA: “All plastic and wooden cutting boards wear out over time. Once cutting boards become excessively worn or develop hard-to-clean grooves, they should be discarded.”

P.S.: If you have any questions, the USDA can be reached toll-free at 888-674-6854. Representatives are available to answer questions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Dear Heloise: How can I tell if wine has gone bad? We were given a bottle of aged white wine for our first wedding anniversary, but I think there's something wrong with it.

— Chloe and Doug, Shawnee, Okla.

Chloe and Doug: If you smell or taste vinegar in wine, the cork has leaked and it’s bad. However, some people use wine like that to marinate meats. If a white wine has been chilled for an excessive time, white crystals may be found in the bottom. The taste should be okay. When you find white flecks of sediment in wine it spoils the appearance but probably not the taste. Just strain and decant it before serving.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.