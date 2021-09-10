Dear Heloise: Keep No. 4 plastic bags such as those for bagging fruits and vegetables at grocery stores and the plastic bag your newspaper is placed in for delivery (long and narrow). Stuff this bag with the other nonrecyclable thin plastic bags to create a neck rest or to block cold air from entering at doors and windows; use as packing filler; fill a drawer to keep items from slipping. This is no cost and is easily replaceable. Some stores will recycle these bags.