Also two-factor authorizations can be utilized on some password managers. This occurs when accessing a site. A message is sent to the user via text or email to verify one's identity. Also, never put passwords in your phone's or tablet's contacts, since almost all apps require users to allow the app companies access to user contacts, photos, etc.
— Robert Malkowski, via email
Dear Heloise: I found a simple but effective way to store passwords. I bought a password-protected flash drive and put all of my passwords on it. It was not very expensive. Now, I need remember only one password. I also printed out my passwords and put them in a safe place as backup.
— William Petticrew, via email
Dear Heloise: Keep No. 4 plastic bags such as those for bagging fruits and vegetables at grocery stores and the plastic bag your newspaper is placed in for delivery (long and narrow). Stuff this bag with the other nonrecyclable thin plastic bags to create a neck rest or to block cold air from entering at doors and windows; use as packing filler; fill a drawer to keep items from slipping. This is no cost and is easily replaceable. Some stores will recycle these bags.
— Kay Krausman, via email
Dear Heloise: My walk-in closet has a stale air smell to it. There are no air vents in or out. Also, there are no electrical outlets in it. I try to keep the door closed so dust doesn't find its way in. What can I use to freshen the air in there?
— Kal Bordan, via email
Kal Bordan: This is a common problem, and I have a solution. To prevent the odors in the closet, mix a box of baking soda with 3 to 4 tablespoons of your favorite spice, such as cinnamon or nutmeg. Place the mixture in a plastic margarine tub and poke holes in the lid. Your closet will have a nice smell to it!
Baking soda has many versatile uses around the house, and it also can save you money. For more helpful hints about baking soda, order my six-page Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI:
Clean plastic pet toys with a solution of baking soda and water. Stubborn stains will need scrubbing.
Dear Heloise: I have several good ideas for your consideration. 1. Attach an address label to the back of your cellphone. If it gets lost, some good person would return it. 2. Use a green dish scrubbie to open jars or bottles. It works. 3. Use a gas station’s window cleaner to
clean your car’s front and back lights, especially in the winter. Thank you.
— Bill, Erie, Pa.
Dear Heloise: You recently had a question about outdated furs. Many people take part in reenactments (think World War II, Civil War) and would welcome these furs. Additionally, some docents (who dress in period) could use them as part of their ensemble. A Google search could reveal a local group in need.
— Sharon Bryant, via email
Dear Readers: Yvette Zuckerman sent a picture of her newly rescued dog, Georgia, as your Pet of the Week!
“She was rescued from a high kill shelter in Georgia, hence her name! She was super skittish at first, but has now really gotten used to her new loving home.”
