Dear Heloise: I work as a hairdresser, and I book my appointments for each person who needs my time and services. So you can probably imagine how annoying it is when someone doesn't call to cancel and doesn't show up. Or worse, just shows up when they feel like it and expects me to drop everything and take them. There are many businesses that book appointments and expect the customer to show up on time or call beforehand and let us know they can't make it that day.