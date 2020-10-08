AD

Dear Heloise: With winter approaching, many of us are trying to protect tender plants and keep our yards safe from the winter's cold. As a lifelong gardener, I can't stress strongly enough the need to mulch. Many of us put a lot of time, money and effort into our yards, so mulching in the fall helps protect our plants from winter's frigid temperatures.

— Morris, via email

Dear Heloise: I have several chain necklaces that seemed to get tangled up in a drawer or even when I hung them up with two or three chains on the same hook. A friend of mine told me to place the chain part of the necklace down a plastic straw and lay it down in a drawer. This is a wonderful way to travel with my necklaces as well.

— Kathy in New Jersey

Dear Heloise: My folks were getting ready to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, and they asked people who were invited to the party not to give gifts, but instead to write down memories of them through the years or of one special occasion that they remembered. Some were so hilarious that we read them aloud at the party. After the party I put all the letters in a pretty binder and gave it to my folks. They loved it, and still pick up the binder now and then and read it again.

— Sherry-Ann in Oklahoma

Dear Heloise: When the season brings the stink bugs into my house, reaching them by ladder is not safe for me. I use a butterfly net to catch them while safely keeping both feet on the ground.

— Linda, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Dear Readers: The gift giving season is close, and we all have a tendency to reach for our credit cards when we see a bargain or something we just have to have. Before making that purchase, ask yourself: “Do I really need this?” and “How will this benefit my life?” or “Can I wait until I have cash?” That pretty sweater or stylish shoes might not seem as necessary when the bill arrives.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.