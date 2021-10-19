Dear Heloise: I am writing 30 minutes after a phone emergency precipitated calls from 911 and my emergency contacts. What happened is my iPhone froze, and I couldn't shut it off as my friend had shown me. I started pushing all the buttons; nothing worked except 911. I couldn't call my friend because her number was in my contacts. 911 proceeded to call my emergency contacts, who called me to see if I was all right, but I couldn't answer. My phone was frozen, and I couldn't use the landline because everyone's phone numbers were in my contacts. My hint is to keep your phone numbers in a physical address book, not just your phone's contacts.