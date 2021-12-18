A friend of mine taught me how she keeps her resolutions, and so far they seem to be working well for her, and hopefully for me, too. She wrote her resolutions on an index card and taped it to her bathroom mirror. For example, she wrote: "LOSE WEIGHT: 20 pounds (a specific amount!) Why? Because I'm too young to be so heavy, and extra weight makes me look matronly. EXERCISE MORE: Walk 2 to 3 miles after work four times a week (a specific number of miles and days a week). Why? It's healthy for me, and my kids can come with me. EAT HEALTHIER: Cookies, ice cream and other junk food will not cross my threshold. Why? Because I need to set a good example for my kids so they learn healthy eating habits."