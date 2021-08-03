Diane M.: First, have a family meeting. Everyone has 24 hours to collect their junk from the kitchen. If it’s still there after 24 hours, then it goes in the garbage. And stick to your word. Next, hire some help if you need to, but start at one end and work your way around the kitchen. Clean the cupboards; scrub every shelf with hot water and soap. Throw out old food and check carefully for insects. Once that is done, go shopping for a new floor. Be sure to save children’s drawings somewhere else, other than the refrigerator. Your husband’s hobbies don’t belong in your kitchen. Once your kitchen is clean, you’ll want to keep it that way.