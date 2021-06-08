Dear Heloise: While dusting my china cabinet, I decided to let my four daughters, who are all married, have some of my lead crystal collection. They would have inherited these items after I pass away, so rather than wait, I've started to give them to my girls at birthdays and Christmas. From time to time, they have expressed a desire to have a certain piece, and I usually give it to them. This way there will be less to go through when I'm gone, and no fighting over who gets what.