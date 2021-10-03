Dear Readers: Cleaning windows is a dirty task that none of us likes to do, yet it must be done. Use vinegar, an inexpensive household staple, to get the job done well. Spray full-strength white vinegar on the glass and allow it to remain for a while to do its job. Then scrub with nylon net or a plastic scrubby to remove anything that still might be on the window. If the windows are really dirty or have heavy deposits on them, you might have to repeat this process. After you get the windows clean, buff the windows with cloth or paper towels.