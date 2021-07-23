First, don't leave your camera in a hot car, and keep it indoors as much as possible. Next, keep sunblock off the camera and the lens. Always wipe off your hands before you use the camera if you've just applied sunblock to your skin. The real enemy of a digital camera is moisture. Always keep your camera in a waterproof, zip-top bag. However, should you happen to get water in your camera, remove the memory card and the batteries immediately and let them air-dry for at least 24 hours.