— Joyce in Arkansas

Dear Heloise: I love rice as a side dish. I'm looking for a healthy alternative to the boxed, flavored rice choices at the grocery store. They always have way too much salt, and I'm trying to cut back on my salt intake. Do you have a tasty rice recipe for me?

— Carmen in Arizona

Carmen in Arizona: this one is a favorite of my readers. It calls for ½ teaspoon of salt, but you can use less or a salt substitute. Hopefully you’ll enjoy it, too. You’ll need:

3 tablespoons salad oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

1½ cups rice (brown or white)

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups chicken broth (heated to boiling)

1 can of mixed peas and carrots

1 can diced tomatoes or 1½ cups peeled and chopped tomatoes

½ teaspoon salt (to taste)

Cook oil uncovered for 2 minutes on high in a 3-quart microwave-safe casserole. Add onion, garlic and rice. Cook uncovered on high for 3 minutes until onion is limp and rice is opaque. Stir once.

Stir in cayenne pepper and chicken broth. Cover tightly and cook on high for 4 to 7 minutes or until liquid begins to boil. Reduce power to medium and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until most of the liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Let stand covered for 5 minutes. Don’t peek! Let it set to absorb the moisture. At the end of the standing time, stir in the peas and carrots, and tomatoes and salt to taste.

If you're not a big fan of brown rice, try mixing half and half with white rice.

Dear Heloise: My four boys like to have their friends over to our house and watch sports on our big screen TV. I usually prepare snacks for the gang, but it involved a lot of mess in the family room, until I thought of putting the snacks in those tall plastic cups you can buy at a grocery store. No more crumbs all over the sofa and floor.

— Jean in Virginia

Dear Heloise: I learned a long time ago to place my pots and pans on the shelf handles in first. This way I don't have to pull them all of the way out to see which one I need.

— Lois in South Carolina

