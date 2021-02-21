— Lisa B., Newport, R.I.

Dear Readers: Can you name the most popular type of cheese in the world? You can make delicious grilled cheese sandwiches from this cheese, add to eggs to enhance the flavor or add to a sizzling burger. It’s cheddar cheese, and it can be added to so many recipes. An ounce of cheddar cheese has 200 milligrams of calcium, less than 1 gram carbohydrate and 7 grams of protein, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although cheddar cheese contains fat, a moderate amount of cheese will not harm your diet.

Dear Heloise: I loved your Shrimp Spread recipe, but I gave my copy to my sister-in-law, and she lost it. Would you reprint this yummy treat that's so easy and quick to make?

— Lois B., Oklahoma City

Lois B.: This is a favorite at my house as well, so here is the Shrimp Spread recipe. You’ll need:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

4 ounces tiny cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce

½ cup finely chopped onion, yellow or white

½ teaspoon garlic salt

Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Mash or chop the shrimp and add to the mixture; stir in remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. Serve at room temperature with crackers or as a veggie dip, or spread on bread for a sandwich. Don’t let it sit out for more than an hour. This recipe makes two cups.

If you have a pool party or Hawaiian themed get-together, this shrimp spread will be a favorite with all your guests.

Dear Heloise: Through the years I’ve read your column in the local papers, and I’ve got so many hints from you. Perhaps the best has been the value of vinegar. I use it to clean plastic hairbrushes with a mixture of 50-50 vinegar and water (no wooden brushes). I use it in the summer on fire ant bites to take away the sting and itching. If I’ve used too much perfume, I soak a cotton ball with vinegar and wipe some off by wiping the perfumed areas with the vinegar on the cotton ball.

— Karen T., St. Joseph, Mo.

