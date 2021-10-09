Dear Heloise: I know a lot of cooks love all the new products on the market for their kitchens, but I have a tiny kitchen in my condo. So instead of buying a number of new gadgets, I make my "tools" do double duty. My blender really gets a workout because I don't have a juicer, and I can blend so many things with it. I have a grater that I use for a number of things such as carrot curls (or chocolate curls for dressing up dessert), as well as for making lemon and orange zest. My utility shears are indispensable. My wok and electric frying pan can cook nearly anything.