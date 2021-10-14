Today, however, I have many more students who refuse to do homework and fail tests, then complain when they receive a C or D. I have parents who call me in a panic because they know their child will never make it to college if they don’t have the right grades. Yet neither the parents nor the students want to take responsibility for the things they should be doing. The student needs to study, and the parent needs to get involved with their child’s education. I’ve found that students who get A’s usually have stricter parents. These are generally the students who do well in other subjects, too.