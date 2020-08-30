— Henry in Texas

Dear Readers: Seniors need and enjoy the Internet, but for some on a fixed income, the cost can be a roadblock. Providers understand and have made provisions.

AD

Look for low-cost plans. Many of the big-name providers are offering service with no deposit required, no annual contract to sign, no activation fees and no early termination fees. These plans may not have the speed of some others, but might be right for you.

AD

To get a discounted rate on your Internet, you might need to be receiving federal or state public assistance. Shop around.

Dear Heloise: My 90-year-old mom insisted I email you about using your elbows in an elevator to avoid germs.

— Kristi, via email

Kristi: Give Mom a Heloise Hug. It’s a great idea nowadays to avoid touching frequently handled surfaces whenever possible.

Dear Heloise: The dollar stores are great places to find bargains, but laundry detergent, in my opinion, is not one. I buy the name brand (the quality is much better than a generic, which can be watered down considerably), and I look for coupons, which manufacturers put out in abundance. Dollar stores may carry the name brand; some accept coupons and some don't.

AD

— Nancy in Texas

Dear Heloise: When I do a spot-cleaning of my rug it's often hard to tell where I've sprayed to wipe it up after. I put a penny next to the spot so I can easily find it to wipe it up.

AD

— Joyce Space in Hubbardton, Vt.

Dear Heloise: Another simple hint to keeping cool during the summer months: Turn off unnecessary lighting.

— Martha, via email

Martha: Great hint, and you’ll save on the electric bill too. Virtual hug!

Dear Heloise: Need something to put under a hot curling rod? Try a marble cutting board or any type of heatproof cutting board. You might already have one stored away that you never use or see. Keep it on your dresser.

AD

---Anna, via email

Dear Heloise: I open foam egg cartons and add small rocks to weight them down. I fill both sides with water to allow birds and small animals a drink.

— Kay H., via email

Kay H.: A great way to reuse foam egg cartons. Our little friends appreciate your thoughtfulness.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.