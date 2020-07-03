Donna in Kentucky

Dear Heloise: What is mobile payment and how does it work?

Robin in New York

Robin in New York: Mobile payment is a regulated (safe) way to pay for products or services using a mobile device, like your cellphone. This type of payment has become very popular because it’s touchless, which is great for this new, virus-aware world we live in.

You’d need to create a “mobile wallet” by downloading an app for one of the mobile payment service providers, then register and enter your phone number. The provider will text you a PIN, and then you input your credit card number or checking account number so you can use your phone to pay.

Dear Heloise: In human resources, we investigate a job candidate's background, and some of it includes researching social media sites. So, if you are job hunting remember these rules:

* A large percentage of employers search social media to find out more about you.

* If you post a picture of yourself, make sure it is professional looking. Show you're serious about getting a job.

* Scrub all nonprofessional content from your site, especially items that may give the impression of being against a certain gender, religion or race.

* Tell friends to watch what they post on your site. You need their cooperation.

* Stay active on platforms you're passionate about, but remember to keep everything neutral, friendly and unbiased.

Lena in California

Dear Readers: While we are still in the midst of this pandemic, we all need to stay vigilant about social distancing and staying home if you feel sick.

Try to keep a distance of six feet between you and others and avoid large crowds. Since covid-19 is a respiratory virus that spreads when a person with the virus coughs, sneezes or talks and releases respiratory droplets, it’s important to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask.

Hand-washing is critical: use soap and water, and wash for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, find hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol; use that. Do not touch your mouth, eyes or nose.

Finally, wipe down and disinfect frequently touched items in the home: light switches, countertops, keyboards, faucet handles, etc.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.