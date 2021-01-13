— Judee H. in Ventura, Calif.

Judee H. in Ventura: Great sustainability hint — aren’t we all looking for that these days? Repurpose, reuse and recycle. Readers, do you make toys for your pets from repurposed items around your home? Let us know!

P.S. Remember, safety is always responsibility No. 1.

Dear Readers: For this week’s Pet Pal, we are revisiting Ke-Ke, Leo and LeEtta’s precocious siamese cat, in Culbertson, Mont. Leo was working at home, as many of us are nowadays, and Ke-Ke just had to jump up on the desk and chase the cursor on the screen — such a silly girl!

To see our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry and funny friend? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: If you have a new puppy, gently pull at his ears and tail. He will get used to it, and when he comes in contact will little children he will be less likely to nip.

— Joan in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Dear Heloise: Three parts baking soda to one part regular foam — not gel — shaving cream mixed together by hand makes fun snow!

Kids love to do this, and it will make the house smell fresh and clean!

— Mary J. in Tennessee

Mary J. in Tennessee: Snow much fun! A couple of caveats: Supervise young kids. The “snow” will smell fresh and minty, but it DOES NOT go in the mouth! And clear off the breakfast table and pack your patience — things are about to get messy.

Baking soda should be in everyone's home; it's a workhorse! Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.

Dear Heloise: Because I have "mature skin" (I'm old, ha-ha — hey, it's a privilege!), I've found that a cream blush works great, and not just on my cheeks.

A smear goes on my lips, where I can blend it out for a light lip color.

A darker cream can work as a cheek contour to give the face more dimension.

To highlight the brow bone, I daub a lighter shade here.

The bridge of my nose gets a light shade too, blended in well.

And if we go out fancy, a highlight on my collarbone and decolletage looks pretty.

As for cheek placement: on my natural cheek, right below my irises.

Cream blush is a versatile tool in my makeup bag. I recommend it to your readers!

— Elizabeth G. in New Jersey

