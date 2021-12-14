2. Add a dash of cinnamon or some cinnamon sticks and simmer on low heat.
3. Make it even spicier by dropping in other spices, such as nutmeg, or add in a peppermint stick.
4. Watch the pot closely (never leave it unattended) and don’t let it boil dry. Pour into small glass jars. Punch holes in the lids and secure them tightly. Then place them around your home and enjoy the aroma.
Dear Readers: Most of us use paper towels, but don’t throw out the cardboard tubes when the paper towels are gone. Instead, recycle them by placing the tube in your boots to help them stay upright and keep their shape. And you can flatten the tubes and use them as a protective sleeve for knives in your utility drawer. Staple them to create the right size for each knife.
Dear Readers: Your children will have fun with this idea. Buy plain, white, nonadhesive shelf paper, several small, round sponges and poster paint. Then let the art party begin! Your children can dip the sponges in the poster paint, then create colorful designs and patterns on the shelf paper. When done, they will have created their own wrapping paper.
Dear Readers: Do you have guests staying with you? If you want to serve pancakes for breakfast, make the batter the night before and pour it into a clean, plastic squeeze bottle that you keep in the fridge. In the morning, you can squirt the batter into serving-size pancakes, and you’ll have more time to chat with your guests!
Dear Heloise: This is Lucy, my Boston terrier. She is 13 years old and misses her mommy, because she has a broken hip.
— D. Stitz
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate