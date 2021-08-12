— Judy P., Lenox, Mass.
Judy P.: These are all excellent ideas. I hope your mother is feeling much better now.
Dear Heloise: My daughter is entering her teens years, and I'm concerned with her weight. All of her friends are very thin, but my daughter has always been a little "pudgy." Now she's on this kick to lose at least 20 pounds before school starts in the fall. She wants to try some fad diet called the "ice cream diet," but I put my foot down and refused to let her live on ice cream. As of last night she is refusing to eat.
Why does society put pressure on our young women to be super thin? Yes, she could lose some weight, but not like this. I talked to her this morning and offered to help her but refused to allow her to use any diet pills.
Where do I go from here?
— Leigh S., Somerset, Pa.
Leigh S.: Take your daughter to a doctor who specializes in weight management and start over. Losing 20 pounds might not be in her best interest. Have the doctor explain to her what happens when she follows a poor nutrition diet. Help her at home with healthy meals of vegetables, fruits and protein, with plenty of fresh, clean water to wash it all down. She needs to change her eating habits rather than try a fad diet.
Dear Heloise: On cold winter mornings, I like to give my body lotion a 25 second zap in my microwave to warm it up after I shower. This seems to help my body absorb the lotion a little better, and it feels so nice on my skin. I walk about three blocks to work, and the body lotion helps to protect my legs from looking like alligator skin!
— Taylor F., New York
Dear Heloise: I've found that if I scrub the dry areas on my elbows and knees with baking soda, then apply a lotion (glycerin and rose water are my favorites), I can avoid that rough looking skin I get if I don't use baking soda.
— Shelly W., Milbank, S.D.
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate