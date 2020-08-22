P.S. Don’t forget the other steps to take when in public: Remain 6 feet away from those not in your family, wash your hands often and stay home if you feel sick.

AD

Dear Readers: Social distancing can bring with it a sense of loneliness and isolation. How about reaching out to a neighbor with a gift of the fixings for my Classic Friendship Tea? You will need:

AD

2 ½ cups powdered orange-flavored breakfast drink

1 ¾ cups powdered instant tea (not sweetened)

2 — 2 ½ cups sugar to taste

1 small package lemonade mix (makes 2 quarts)

1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

Blend together all dry ingredients. Store in a tightly sealed jar. To serve, add 1-2 rounded teaspoons to 6-8 ounces of hot water. To make a sugar-free version, use a sugar substitute, diet powdered orange drink and sugar-free lemonade. You can blend it in a blender to make it smooth and creamy looking. This version is more concentrated, so use less mix (about 1 teaspoon to 6-8 ounces of hot water).

AD

Flavored coffees and teas are always a lovely gift. I have compiled my favorites of these delicious drink recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $3 to: Heloise/Flavored Coffees and Teas, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. For an extra sweet gesture decorate the jar and print out the Friendship Tea recipe and include it!

AD

Dear Readers: Take a few minutes each week, together with your child, to go through their school papers, bookbag, school supplies and computer. Make sure they have everything they need, and at the same time, get rid of unnecessary papers, trash and clutter. Try to lessen their burden by eliminating superfluous stuff.

This is a stressful time for parents and kids alike. Take this opportunity to bond with your student, whether they are learning online or in person.

AD

Dear Heloise: The cushions on my sofa were always slipping out from under me. I bought some rubber shelf liner, placed it under the cushions, and there is no more slippage. An easy solution to an irritating problem.

— Louise in Kentucky

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.