Do some reading and research on the subject, and ask your doctor about the benefits of meditation.
P.S. You might find using a mantra (a repeating word or phrase) helpful. For example, while breathing in through your nose, think “calm”; breathe out of your mouth while thinking: “quiet.”
Dear Heloise: I looked at a house for sale, and the seller had "planted" artificial flowers in the yard. I did a double take for sure, but then I thought: This is a great idea!
Beautiful color and greenery, no maintenance, no deer chewing on the flowers, etc. — just a pretty picture! I ended up purchasing the home, and I asked the seller if she would keep the flowers there — perfect for someone like me who does not have a green thumb!
— Melody R., San Antonio
Dear Heloise: I teach my students about time using seconds:
100 seconds: 1 minute and 40 seconds
1,000 seconds: about 16 1/2 minutes
1 million seconds: 11½ days
1 billion seconds: almost 32 years
1 trillion seconds: about 31,710 years
It really puts things in perspective!
— Ronnie W. in Ohio
Ronnie W. in Ohio: Wow! Makes you think!
Dear Heloise: I am a master plumber (licensed, certified by the state), and I want to tell your readers about the different types of plungers that are out there. Here we go:
● The regular plunger people probably think about first typically has a wooden handle and a red cup. It works best on flat surfaces, such as in the kitchen sink, to generate the vacuum pressure necessary to release a clog.
● A toilet plunger, or flange plunger, has a cup like a regular plunger, but also has a downward-facing cup, which creates a seal over the drain of the toilet.
● An accordion plunger is made of hard plastic with a lot of folds, like an accordion. It is cumbersome to use and can scratch surfaces.
Have one dedicated plunger for the sink and one for the toilet; don't cross-contaminate them.
— Tom S. in Pennsylvania
Dear Heloise: Cheese is delicious and a great add-on to a meat or veggie dish. My hint is to buy cheese whole and shred it yourself.
Preshredded cheese may contain cellulose to keep the cheese from sticking together. Cellulose is a wood byproduct. I'm not saying it's unsafe (it's not); I'm just saying fresh is better.
— Mary R. in Pennsylvania
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate