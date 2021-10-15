Dear Heloise: Reading the letter from the people who had a housewarming party where they gave "gifts" away instead of receiving them, I was reminded of the very best memorial service I have attended. After the service, in the reception area, there were long tables full of the deceased's things, and everybody was invited to please take something in memory of their friend. He had been a photographer, and I took a beautiful black-and-white 8-inch-by-10-inch picture. It was very emotional looking through his things, and the tables were mostly cleared off when everybody had left. A win for the family cleaning things out and for the guests to have a memento!