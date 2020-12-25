If you own a pet, please have them microchipped and mail in the information needed to find you. In the event they get out of the yard or somehow are separated from you, you'll stand a much better chance of recovering your dog or cat. It's a simple, painless procedure that takes only a few minutes to perform by a qualified veterinarian. Sometimes animal clinics will have specials on microchipping. It's a small investment and, in the end, might save the life of your pet.

Even if your pet has a collar with tags, it can be lost, but a microchip is under the skin and your veterinarian can read it with a device that gives your name and phone number.

Protect your pet. Microchip!

— Karen D., Los Angeles

New uses for old picture frames:

— Frame an old letter.

— Frame a few pressed flowers from a wedding bouquet.

— Frame a collection of baby photographs of family members.

— Frame antique photos of your grandparents when they were young.

Dear Heloise: What kind of dishes and pans do you use in a toaster oven? I haven't used it because I wasn't sure what to put into them.

— Sharon M., Saginaw, Mich.

Sharon M.: There are dishes, casserole and baking dishes and pans designed to use in a toaster oven. These are usually thick and safe. However, do not use ordinary glass or plastic cooking dishes. One of the best things you can do is read the manual that came with the toaster oven. It will probably offer several suggestions and answer all your questions.

Dear Heloise: My husband and I recently downsized and moved into a rented one-level townhouse. It was apparent after moving in that previous renters had cats or other animals that soiled the carpets, as there was a strong chemical odor. After talking with the management of our complex, they used a black light and confirmed our thoughts. Management replaced the carpets and the odor is gone. However, I continue to have itchy, runny eyes and a stuffed nose. We think the animals sprayed the woodwork. Would washing down the walls help with my allergies?

— Katie, Omaha

Katie: It could be a reaction to your new carpet or, as you say, the animals may have sprayed. Washing might help, but ask your local veterinarian what he or she uses in their clinic to keep down odors and allergenic reactions from customers. They usually have recommendations.

