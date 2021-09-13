I dampen a large, clean towel in hot water, wring the excess water out of it and place it in the waffle iron with the edges hanging over. I then close the lid and plug in the waffle iron until the light goes off. This creates steam in the iron, allowing the oil and crumbs to soak into the towel. Then I unplug it, let cool and wipe clean. Any oil and/or crumbs stuck in the crevices can be cleaned with cotton swabs.