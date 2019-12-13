Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about people who always ask what you paid for something:

“Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law has a habit of asking what I paid for nearly everything I buy. I find it irritating and rude. Sometimes I tell her I don’t remember, or I’ll ask, “Why do you need to know?” We recently bought land in another state where we plan to retire, and she keeps asking us what we paid for it. Am I wrong in thinking she’s rude and it’s none of her business?”

Lynn in Missouri

Lynn in Missouri: She really shouldn’t keep asking what you paid for items you buy, but some people don’t see anything wrong with asking. Readers, what do you think? Drop me a line and let me know.

Dear Readers: Here are some new uses for bread tags:

● Use to ID extra keys. Write what each key opens on the tag.

● Tag your computer cords.

● When playing bingo, use for markers.

● Paint and decorate to use on small Christmas trees.

Dear Heloise: My hangers will not slide over the wooden pole in my closet. What can I do to get them to glide easily?

Jerrie S., Belle Fourche, S.D.

Jerrie S.: There are a couple of things you can do: You could take a candle and wax the wooden pole. Another solution is to paint the pole in a high-gloss paint. If painting or waxing doesn’t appeal to you, try furniture polish on the pole.

Dear Heloise: My son and I love to go camping. The problem is, our sleeping bags don't smell very nice — in fact, they stink. How do we get rid of the "musty" smell?

Jim B., Eugene, Ore.

Jim B.: You might consider taking your sleeping bag outside on a sunny day and letting it air out. And before storing, try placing two dryer sheets inside it. It should smell fresher the next time you use it.

Dear Readers: It’s getting down to the wire, but there’s still time to mail a holiday greeting, and here’s a money-saver: postcards! A “regular size” postcard (6 by 4 inches) costs just 35 cents to mail; the maximum size of a postcard, 11 by 6 inches, is 55 cents to mail! The front of a greeting card works nicely as a postcard.

Dear Heloise: After emptying bags of fresh kitty litter into the litter boxes, I save the bags. It provides bags when emptying the litter pans for cleaning and refilling.

Stacey in Pennsylvania

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.